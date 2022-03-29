Seif El Hakim Group of companies bullish about Dubai expansion

The benchmark index will be launched on March 30 and will include the largest and most liquid 15 companies on the ADX
Business5 hours ago
Seif El Hakim Group of companies is set to foray into the cosmopolitan city of Dubai which is synonymous with the posh shopping malls, penthouses and real estate activity as the city which is fast returning to normal.
The real estate industry has experienced significant growth and changes over the past few years and it seems positive. Serial entrepreneur, Seif El Hakim is eyeing major expansion in the upcoming few months which includes foray into real estate in Dubai.
The mega event Expo 2020 Dubai which is the world’s biggest cultural gathering has brought investors from across the globe on a common platform to discuss new avenues for investments and this has added more boost to the UAE’s economic growth with a focus on the real estate industry.
As per the figures issued by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) recent weekly real estate report, the sum of property transactions stood at 2,461. Around 330 plots were sold for Dh1.65 billion, 1,653 apartments and villas were sold for Dh3.42 billion.
Speaking about his expansion plans and Dubai property scenario, Seif El Hakim, President, Seif El Hakim Group of companies said: “Dubai is definitely on my map for expansion in the real estate sector in the coming period, and I strongly advise investors to follow my footsteps. Real estate investment in Dubai offers one of the highest rental yields in the world, Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world in terms of population, it has a world class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong and transparent regulations, safe and stable, tax free and freehold and provides property investment visa for properties above Dh1 million which no other city in the world offers.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
