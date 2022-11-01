Saudi Arabia approves dual listing of Pizza Hut, KFC franchisee in Kingdom and UAE

Brent and WTI fall but are on track for monthly gain; Oil prices weighed down by China demand concerns; Chinese factory activity has slowed in October
On Monday, Saudi Arabia's market regulator said that it had approved a concurrent and dual listing of Americana Group, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food chains KFC and Pizza Hut, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Americana has approval to sell 30 per cent of its shares, and will be the first to trade in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The Capital Market Authority said the approval was for a dual registration in the two countries and an offering of 2.53 billion shares.
Americana is owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and an investment consortium led by Dubai businessman Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Dubai-listed Emaar Properties.
UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation receives credentials copy from new Pakistani Ambassador
Customers can now use the Careem app to access a range of laundry, dry cleaning, and shoe care services using their pre-saved payment and identity details.
Dubai power utility adds 300MW of clean energy production capacity from the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in 2022
Total offering size is expected to be as much as Dh1,330 million
The facility will be utilised for the manufacturing of 40 C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space, Spain
The ministry will launch the bidding process later for the licences in Bir Umq, Jabal Idsas, Umm Hadid, Jabal Sahabiyah and Ar Ridaniyah
Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, also said the Gulf state would start revising its energy strategy at the beginning of 2023 to align it with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050