Empower sets share price range; seeks to raise Dh1.33b

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation receives credentials copy from new Pakistani Ambassador
Dubai's Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) on Monday announced that it would sell one billion shares at an offer price range of Dh1.33 per share to raise up to Dh1.33 billion from its initial public offering.
In a statement, the world’s leading district cooling company said the IPO subscription period, which started on Monday is expected to close on November 7 for UAE Retail Investors and on November 8 for Qualified Investors.
Empower will determine the final offer price through a book-building process and would announce the same on November 9. The company expects to list the shares on Dubai Financial market on November 15.
The UAE Strategic Investment Fund, Shamal Holding, and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund will become cornerstone investors in the IPO with a total commitment of up to Dh335 million, the state-owned company said.
Ahmad bin Shafar, chief executive of Empower, the company planned to expand in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Egypt.
"We have about 80 per cent of Dubai's market," Shafar said at the launch of IPO last week.
Empower is the fourth among the 10 state-linked entities scheduled to be listed on the DFM this year in a government programme aimed at boosting investor interest in the domestic stock exchange.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Emirates Power Investment (EPI), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai Holding, which are selling the shares in Empower reserve the right to amend the size of the offering at any time prior to the end of the subscription period at their sole discretion, the statement said.
Empower’s share flotation is in line with the Dubai government's plan to list 10 major entities to boost the size of the emirate’s capital market to Dh3 trillion and to set up a Dh2 billion market maker that is expected to give a further fillip to the UAE ongoing IPO boom by encouraging the listing of more private companies from sectors such as energy, logistics and retail.
Following the IPO, empower intends to adopt a semi-annual dividend distribution policy and to pay dividends twice each fiscal year after the offering in April and October of each year, the company said.
The last Dubai state-linked IPO was in September when Salik raised Dh3.73 billion from the sale of a 24.9 per cent stake. Tecom, another state-owned company that operates business districts in Dubai, made its debut on the DFM in early July with a Dh1.7 billion IPO in August. Dubai's utility major Dewa raised Dh22.41 billion from its IPO earlier in the year, making it the largest public float in the Middle East and Europe since Saudi Aramco went public.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation receives credentials copy from new Pakistani Ambassador
Customers can now use the Careem app to access a range of laundry, dry cleaning, and shoe care services using their pre-saved payment and identity details.
Dubai power utility adds 300MW of clean energy production capacity from the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in 2022
Total offering size is expected to be as much as Dh1,330 million
The facility will be utilised for the manufacturing of 40 C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space, Spain
The ministry will launch the bidding process later for the licences in Bir Umq, Jabal Idsas, Umm Hadid, Jabal Sahabiyah and Ar Ridaniyah
Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, also said the Gulf state would start revising its energy strategy at the beginning of 2023 to align it with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050
The pound slid about 14.5 per cent to 23 against the dollar on Thursday after they pledged a “durably flexible” exchange rate in conjunction with a staff-level agreement for a $3 billion IMF extended fund facility