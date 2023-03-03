Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This smartphone sets the bar high with powerful processor, 200mp camera

There is no doubt that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the ultimate choice of tech-savvy users, although the price is on the higher side

The new smartphone offers the best options for cinematographers and photographers. Photo: Supplied

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 5:15 AM

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has become an ultimate choice of tech-savvy smartphone users looking for a device equipped with the world's best camera, fast processor, quick charging and a longer battery.

The South Korean brand's latest and powerful smartphone, which hit the stores' shelves on February 17 across the globe, is equipped with a more impressive chip, battery and camera than its predecessors. The premium smartphone is unrivalled in size, power, capability and battery life on latest Android operating system.

The S23 Ultra feels fast and snappy while swiping around the operating system, playing games on a video call or running different apps simultaneously without a concern of overheating.

Special processor

Samsung developed a special version of the processor that's been optimised for better performance and power efficiency of the new premium device. It customises Qualcomm chip for the S23 series and runs the S23 Ultra on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that can handle quick graphics and AI-enabled features.

Like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra comes with an embedded S Pen. Photo: Supplied

The new premium device gives a rich look with a minor change in design by reducing curves to make a room for a tad more of display.

The world's largest smartphone manufacturer, which shipped 256.9 million devices last year, achieves its goal of launching a deluxe phone with an excellent camera and giant display with 6.8-inch screen.

Like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra comes with an embedded S Pen but its features remain unchanged as the device utilises the same hardware and software as the S Pen from last year.

In addition, the new phone will receive at least five years of software updates from release, including four major Android version updates and monthly security patches.

Raising bars for photography

Samsung introduced a new sensor in the S23 Ultra which is sure to raise the bar for photography as its camera is more capable than any other device available in the market. The new device has a 200-megapixel Adaptive Pixel sensor, pixel binning, and a Super HDR selfie camera that jumps from 30fps to 60fps.

A cream Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra phone is more popular among the buyers.

The new smartphone offers the best options for cinematographers and photographers as the new camera upholds the areas in which Samsung already excels — like low-light photography — and pushes those strengths a little further by introducing nightography feature using an AI-powered image signal processing algorithm to catch object details and accurate colour tone.

Space Zoom, which can go up to 100x, is another valuable feature in the Galaxy S23 Ultra but clear shots at the maximum range is not guaranteed.

The S23 Ultra can also export videos quickly, which might be helpful for those who shoot and edit video projects on their phone frequently.

Battery, charging

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is full of little improvements to almost every aspect including its battery life and quick charging. A 5,000mAh battery and the extremely power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 have enabled the premium device to last up to two two days on a single charge with the screen-on time reaching 7-8 hours.

Some industry experts three-day battery life is possible with more frugal use of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with less than five-hour screen time.

On charging, the Galaxy S23 Ultra can be charged up to 68 per cent in just 30 minutes with a 45W Samsung adapter, showing eight per cent improvement compared to the S22 Ultra. In an our time, phone will be charged up to 85 per cent.

With a 30W charger, the new smartphone crept up to 32 per cent and 65 per cent in 30-minute and 60-minute mark, respectively.

Sustainability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is UL Ecologo certified as the device has reduced environmental impact by consuming less energy and using recycled materials. The smartphone is made up of 12 internal and external components of recycled material, compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which was made of six.

Moreover, the phone is generally repairable as the buyers can opt for screen repairs and the battery replacement at the authorised service centres. The phone scores up to 6 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability ranking.

Buy or not to buy

There is no doubt that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android smartphone available in the market, although the price is on the higher side. The premium device is bound to attract those tech-savvy users who are looking for top-of-the-line productivity features in a small package. No doubt, the S23 Ultra is really fast and this will be an advantage for users, particularly workaholics.

PROS

A very big 120Hz screen

Brilliant camera with amazing zoom option

Good software with five years support

Faster fingerprint scanner

S Pen stylus

Fast processor

A very long battery life

Eco friendly

CONS

Heavy weight

Higher price

Charging time

S Pen feature

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specifications

Main screen: 6.8in QHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X (500ppi) 120Hz

Processor: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 64-bitocta-core

RAM: 8 or 12GB

Price: Dh4,949 for 256GB, Dh5,449 for 512GB, Dh6,449 for 1TB

Storage: 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB (only 128GB has an 8GB RAM option)

Operating system: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

Camera: Quad rear: 200MP, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x and 10x telephoto

Front camera: 12MP f/2.2

Video: 8K@24/30fps, 4K@60fps, full-HD@60fps, HD@30fps, full-HD super slo-mo@960fps

Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

Water resistance: IP68 (1.5m for 30 mins)

Dimensions: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm

Weight: 233g

Colours: cream, green, lavender, phantom black; online exclusives: graphite, lime, red, sky blue

