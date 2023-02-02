UAE: Samsung announces S23 pre-orders, exclusive gifts worth Dh500

Samsung also offers a one-year Samsung Care+ warranty, instalment plan in partnership select banks and trade-in benefits

Samsung Electronics' new smartphones Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are seen in Seoul, South Korea. The South Korean tech giant, which unveiled the latest flagship devices in San Francisco a day earlier, will offer the three variants for sale from February 17. — AP

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 5:43 PM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 5:44 PM

Samsung Gulf Electronics on Thursday announced pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series in the UAE and said the customers can place their orders for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 until February 16.

The South Korean tech giant, which unveiled the latest flagship devices in San Francisco a day earlier, will offer the three variants for sale from February 17.

Galaxy fans across the UAE can now pre-order the Galaxy S23 series, which come in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. Consumers can also get their hands-on exclusive colours such as Sky Blue, Lime, Graphite and Red.

In the UAE, the Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB is priced at Dh6,449; the Galaxy S23 Ultra 512 GB is priced at Dh5,449 whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB is priced at Dh4,949. The Galaxy S23+ 512GB is priced at Dh4,399 whereas the S23+ 256GB is priced at Dh3,899.

The base models i.e. the Galaxy S23 256GB is priced at Dh3,449 whereas the Galaxy S23 128GB is priced Dh3,199.

Both Etisalat by e& and du have now also put up the devices for pre-order, and the best part is that the offer comes with instalment payment plans.

Allowing UAE residents to experience the newly unveiled units, Samsung has put up a pop-up store at Dubai Mall, which opens to the public on Thursday.

Pre-order gifts

Samsung Gulf Electronics is offering exclusive gifts for all pre-orders on Samsung.com. UAE customers who order ahead of time will receive an Dh500 e-voucher for any Galaxy S23 model which can be redeemed against a selection of accessories, wearables and tablets.

In addition to a one-year Samsung Care+, the customers across the UAE will also be able to get Samsung's comprehensive warranty against accidental breakage and breakdown, 5X Samsung Rewards points and complimentary subscriptions with Samsung Members.

Samsung is also offering up to 24 months zero per cent instalment plan in partnership with select banks, including trade-in benefits.

"Our exclusive pre-order offers make owning this icon even more rewarding for our loyal Galaxy fans. The improved camera, battery life, durability and the best privacy protection of any smartphone all add to the incredible value of owning one of the most advanced devices in the market," Fadi Abu Shamat, head of MX Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said.

