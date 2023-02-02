Price in UAE, release date, battery life: 7 facts about new Samsung S23 series hitting shelves this month

The world's largest smartphone manufacturer has improved the cameras, battery life and design to attract tech-savvy customers

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 6:48 AM

Samsung Electronics has launched its latest flagship smartphones by introducing Galaxy S23 series -- the base model S23, the bigger size S23+ and high-end variant S23 Ultra.

In the latest devices, the world's largest smartphone manufacturer improves the cameras, battery life and design to attract tech-savvy customers.

Below are seven key facts about the S23 series:

1. All three models — Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 — will hit the stores' shelves on February 17, 2023.

2. Buyers can purchase the base model of S23 as low as Dh3,199 while S23+ and S23 Ultra prices will start from Dh3,899 and Dh6,449, respectively, according to the pre-order prices on the official website

3. The new devices come in four colours — Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender — as well as additional exclusive colours that are only available to order on Samsung.com.

4. The vanilla Galaxy S23 will charge at 25W and takes only 30 minutes for up to 50 per cent battery charging.

5. The S23 Ultra and S23+ will support up to 45W of power and takes around 30 minutes for up to 65 per cent charging. A full charge will take just over an hour on all three models.

6. The S23 features a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera, up from 108 megapixels.

7. Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and Samsung's first super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for better front-facing images and videos.

