Partnership to launch software coding education programs in GCC

The Newage-infoShare Academy partnership will bring together deep skills in software design, development & deployment, machine learning, data science & IT technology strategy to help support individual and organisation digital talent, digital leadership, and digital entrepreneurship

Sheikha A. Almheiri, Chairwoman, Newage Learning. — Supplied photo

Andrzej Kiesz, CEO, infoShare Academy. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 5:26 PM

Newage Learning and infoShare Academy are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Newage’s experience in education industry with infoShare Academy’s high-quality next-gen technology learning services to create a leading Software Coding and Cyber Security learning centre.

With technology being increasingly critical in every facet of business, all organisations recognise the need to accelerate development of digital solutions to be competitive.

The Newage-infoShare Academy partnership will bring together deep skills in software design, development & deployment, machine learning, data science & IT technology strategy to help support individual and organisation digital talent, digital leadership, and digital entrepreneurship.

Sheikha A. Almheiri, Chairwoman, Newage Learning, said the Newage-infoShare Academy partnership is a powerful combination to teach students in-demand tech skills like software engineering, data science, project management and product design.

"The GCC region has some of the most creative minds and our purpose is to uplift this talent and provide them opportunity to learn and grow, creating leading technology products and platforms,” she said.

“This partnership will help popularize bootcamp style training to strengthen learners’ skills in app development by focusing on building both technical and business skills to prepare the trainees for practical real-world situations,” Sheikha A. Almheiri added.

Andrzej Kiesz, CEO, infoShare Academy, said partnering with Newage Learning will allow us to expand the infoShare Academy network, enabling skilled IT professionals and business leaders by providing the very best programs on Web or cloud based learning solutions in the region and building the talent supply chain in data, cloud, and engineering.

“Together, we will unlock the full potential of digital transformation in the region by ensuring skills and knowledge necessary for the field of digital technology — skills that will help secure a job or, in the case of leadership to manage a business,” he said.

It is the talent, which is key accelerator for change, and this collaboration represents a step forward to addressing the deep learning needs of next-gen technology and engineering expertise.

— business@khaleejtimes.com