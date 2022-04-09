Park Avenue I project 50% sold out, says Azizi Developments

More than half of the developer’s Park Avenue I project was sold in less than a month, with the remaining, previously unreleased units soon being launched.

Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 4:54 PM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 4:56 PM

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has sold out 50 per cent of its prestigious Park Avenue I in MBR City. The developer is now planning to release the remaining and previously unseen units in the coming weeks.

Park Avenue comprises 372 residential and 29 retail units, with each of the three buildings having its own fully equipped gym and swimming pool. Work is progressing swiftly, with the structure of Park Avenue I now being 66 per cent complete, and Park Avenue II and III’s structures now having reached 77 per cent and 79 per cent respectively. The total manpower has been increased to 280 to further accelerate construction.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “Park Avenue selling out so swiftly is a testament to our customer centricity, build quality, and the lifestyles that our developments shape for our investors and end users, as well as to the many merits of the awe-inspiring emirate of Dubai. We are delighted to see this world-class project being in such great demand among both local and foreign investors, with the value it adds as a well-connected, comfortable, and luxurious community being unique. It excites us to know that every additional sale is a result of the hard work that we, and all of our diligent stakeholders, are putting in.” — business@khaleejtimes.com