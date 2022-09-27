Opec+ supply cut essential to buoy oil prices: UBS

First platform to offer commission-free trading of local and regional stocks; New amana app offers key features such as fractional trading and personalized news
An oil production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies is vital to break the negative momentum in prices amid recession fears and a stronger dollar, analysts at UBS said on Tuesday.
“A lack of action by the group to remove barrels from the market is likely to spur further downside pressure on oil prices,” UBS said in a note.
“The group has to announce a production cut of at least 0.5 million barrels per day over the coming days.”
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers known as Opec+, is scheduled to meet next on October 5.
Crude is falling on fears that a recession will lead to weaker demand and a better supplied oil market, UBS said, adding that the broader risk-off environment caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening in the United States and Europe was also weighing on prices.
Oil prices on rose more than 1% on Tuesday, after plunging to nine-month lows a day earlier, amid indications that producer alliance OPEC+ may enact output cuts to avoid a further collapse in prices. — Reuters
Dubai’s metaverse strategy will boost regional and global economies besides bringing in innovation to attract new firms and projects to the hub of modern technology city
The volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the first half of this year amounted to Dh24.2 billion
The acquisition of these new jack-up rigs consolidates our position as the owner of one of the largest operating jack-up fleets in the world and will significantly boost company revenues and cash flows
Indian exports to the UAE, excluding petroleum products, grew from $5.17 billion during June-August last year to $5.92 billion during June-August 2022
Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices slid to eight-month lows on Monday, last trading around $85 and $78, respectively
While global growth this year was still expected at three per cent, it is now projected to slow to 2.2 per cent in 2023, revised down from a forecast in June of 2.8 per cent
In the OECD guidelines, five TP methods have been proposed to assess the arm-length price, which can be categorised into traditional transaction methods, and transactional profit methods