Nasdaq Dubai celebrates listing of Five-year tranche T-bonds

This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC.
Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, rang Nasdaq Dubai’s market-opening bell to celebrate the listing of the five-year tranche dirham-denominated Treasury Bonds (T-Bonds) issued by the UAE Federal Government.
The bell ringing ceremony was attended by Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and CEO of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and a number of senior bank officials.
Thanks to the robustness of the national economy and strong credit rating by international rating agencies, the five-year tranche T-Bonds witnessed a strong appetite from investors in the region, with bids received worth Dh4.65 billion, and an oversubscription by 6.2x times.
Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, noted that the UAE is moving forward in achieving its aspirations to build a sustainable economy.
“The issuance of multiple tranches of T-Bonds contributes to strengthening the national economy and keeps pace with the UAE Government’s directions towards diversifying investment opportunities and creating an ideal environment for investors and entrepreneurs. This, in turn, comes in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, which aims to make the UAE among the world’s leading economies,” he said.
Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “We are delighted to welcome the listing of the Dirham-denominated bond from the Ministry of Finance. We would like to congratulate the MoF for their successful strategic efforts to reinforce the debt capital market. The constant supply of sovereign listings is a testament on the growing demand from regional and international investors towards these issuances against a backdrop of UAE’s sound economic fundamentals. It also underscores the UAE Government’s confidence in Nasdaq Dubai’s world-class eco-system for listings from sovereign and commercial issuers in the UAE and beyond.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
This interim dividend was the result of the group’s divestment of 50 per cent equity interest in Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) LLC.
The global robotics technology market size was valued at $62.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5 percent from 2020 to 2027.
The enhancements have been introduced after a series of consultation rounds conducted earlier this year, where the proposed new framework received supportive feedback from industry experts
Move is part of the Ministry of Economy's continuing efforts to implement a stronger anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism system in the UAE
Consumer price index rises 0.1% in August; Rents, food and healthcare account for increase in CPI; Core CPI surges 0.6%; increases 6.3% year-on-year
ADQ also monetises minority stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
Powered by Crescent Enterprises and in collaboration with Emirates Schools Establishment & Sharjah Youth Council, the three-day intensive bootcamp will be held in the recently opened Khorfakkan University