METRO, Capillary Technologies to helm multi-country B2B loyalty in 24 countries across Europe

The landmark deal marks Bangalore-based Capillary’s first European client

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 5:03 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 5:06 PM

METRO, a leading international wholesale company, and Capillary Technologies, a B2B SaaS platform for customer loyalty and engagement, today announced a long-term partnership to create a multi-country B2B loyalty programme reaching METRO’s 17 million customers worldwide. This landmark deal with METRO also marks Capillary’s debut in the European market.

With a high number of recurring customers, large shopping baskets, and elevated productivity, wholesale businesses are typically powered by a robust, loyal customer base. By using Capillary’s Loyalty+, METRO will build closer and more trusted relationships with its vast network of international hotels, restaurants, catering businesses, and distributing grocery stores. With the increasing demand for rewarding and more memorable customer experiences, Capillary’s advanced, secure, and scalable loyalty platform will help METRO streamline a unified loyalty platform across 24 countries.

Capillary will capture the brand’s high-volume transactions across multiple channels, including METRO’s 672 wholesale stores and 66 supply depots, whose IT-infrastructure is provided by METRO.digital. Solving the need for interfacing, data analysis, and identification of country-specific partners, Capillary’s AI-powered platform will enable METRO to target specific loyalty user groups, incentivise them with cashbacks, and support a self-service model that offers training and certifications.

Mario Quell, Product Manager Loyalty at METRO DIGITAL, said: "Already during the tender process we learned to appreciate CAPILLARY as an innovative and highly committed Loyalty provider. Especially the bonus and cash-back programs, which are important for our B2B customers, are fully covered by Capillary. We are pleased about a new, strong partnership and are proud to be able to offer our customers even more innovative solutions together with Capillary."

Phase 1 of the loyalty implementation will be rolled out in 11 countries initially, among them France, Romania and Poland. Infosys is working closely with Capillary and Metro as the SI partner to connect the Capillary platform with the METRO Landscape by building a microservice layer to communicate with Capillary’s self-service loyalty platform.

Subhro Chakraborty, Vice-President, Sales at Capillary Technologies, said: “We are delighted to be a partner in METRO’s loyalty transformation. By modernising its sales channels this pioneering global brand has placed its trust in Capillary’s business agility and data-driven approach to empower METRO’s digital transformation journey. With this partnership marking Capillary’s first European client, we look forward to establishing a strong footprint in the European loyalty landscape.” — business@khaleejtimes.com