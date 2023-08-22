Indian rupee little changed on the back of Asian currencies' recovery

By Reuters Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 10:29 AM Last updated: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 10:30 AM

The Indian rupee is likely to open little changed on Tuesday on the back of a recovery in the Chinese yuan and other Asian currencies despite a further rise in US yields.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open near Monday's level of 22.645 to the UAE dirham.

It looks like the USD/INR has settled at just above the 83 handle for now, a forex trader at Mumbai-based bank said.

"The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is averse to it (the USD/INR) making a new high, and on the other hand, you have the volatility in (US) Treasury yields."

Asian currencies managed a recovery on Tuesday, despite the US Treasury yields. The offshore yuan was back below 7.30 to the dollar on bets of tightening up of offshore yuan liquidity. China's major state-owned banks were seen actively mopping up the offshore yuan on Monday.

