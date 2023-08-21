Indian rupee mostly stable as RBI steps in

Organisations are constantly seeking ways to remain competitive and relevant
The Indian rupee was little changed on Monday despite a fall in Asian peers on likely intervention by the central bank.
The Indian rupee was at 22.64 to the UAE dirham by 9.52am, barely changed from Friday. The Chinese yuan, the Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah were all down 0.3 per cent.
[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]
"Again, rupee is managing to avoid a fall to record low. RBI, at least for now, looks to want to keep rupee hovering around the 83 handle," a forex trader said.
The Reserve Bank of India likely intervened to keep the rupee in check in the face of an upbeat U.S. dollar.
"For the rupee, as long as the RBI defends 83.15 (to the USD), dollar bulls shall remain at bay," said Amit Pabari, managing director of forex advisory firm CR Forex.
"In the short run, the pair is likely to remain caged in the 82.75-83.25 levels."
For cues on the path of U.S. interest rates, investors will watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments this week at the central bank's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
ALSO READ:
Organisations are constantly seeking ways to remain competitive and relevant
Ethmar International Holding has cultivated a diversified, innovative, and sustainable investment portfolio
Crypto stocks fall as bitcoin slides
The growth can be attributed to the group’s commitment towards sustainability, cost optimisation, and increased efficiency
Yen at nine-month low as traders eye intervention cues
UAE’s homegrown success story puts pen to paper on new chapter, introducing powerful new AI toolbox
Output cuts by Opec+ expected to weigh on markets
Custom-built villas provide an opportunity to tailor every aspect of the home