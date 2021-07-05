Mabledon Capital CEO gets Golden Visa

Athar has been residing in the UAE for the last 13 years and has a prior record of working with RAK Bank.

Dubai-resident Mohammad Athar has received a Golden Visa for ten years under the Talented Individual Category. The 40-year old Indian national is the chief executive officer of the Dubai International Financial Centre-based Mabledon Capital Limited.

“I am thrilled to receive this honour as it only bolsters the confidence to offer the best to the UAE. The nation’s response to handling the outbreak of Covid-19 and its impact has been phenomenal. The leadership’s decision to introduce bold measures combined with business-friendly policies makes the UAE the most sought-after investment destination,” Athar said.

According to Athar, he could be among the first executives from the DIFC to receive the ten-year residence visa. Mabledon Capital Limited — an external asset management firm regulated by Dubai Financial Services Authority — provides private and institutional investors with advice and a bouquet of financial solutions. Athar has been residing in the UAE for the last 13 years and has a prior record of working with RAK Bank. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com