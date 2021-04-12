LuLu launches new hypermarket and e-commerce fulfillment centre

The new two-level store covers a total built-up area of 184,000 square feet.

Leading retailer LuLu further strengthened its presence in the Emirate of Dubai with the grand opening of its world-class hypermarket at Silicon Central Mall, the newest retail and lifestyle destination located at the heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis’ integrated free zone technology park.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, officially inaugurated the LuLu Hypermarket, in the presence of Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of LuLu Group, and other officials. In the same day for a back-to-back launch, LuLu’s exclusive fulfillment centre in Al Quoz, Dubai was inaugurated.

Increasing the Group’s store count to 209 globally, the new two-level store covers a total built-up area of 184,000 square feet with a full-fledged supermarket and department store—providing grocery, fashion, and lifestyle products in a one-stop shop. It will serve the premium community within its catchment area, as it is strategically located in close proximity to residential communities, such as Nad Al Shiba, The Villa, Al Barari, Warqaa 2 to 5, and Arabian Ranches.

Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi said: "The opening of the new, largest of its kind hypermarket in Dubai, is a valuable addition to the range of options available to the Dubai Silicon Oasis community, as a preferred destination to work and live. In line with the Smart Dubai strategy, and its position within the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan as a knowledge and innovation center, Dubai Silicon Oasis continues to expand its contribution to transforming Dubai into a global destination by providing a wide diversity of lifestyle and investment opportunities for citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years."

He added: "This opening is testament to the continuously evolving landscape at Dubai Silicon Oasis that attracts mega projects and investors from across industries. We welcome LuLu to the DSO community, and we are confident that the hypermarket will offer an exceptional experience to its population of 90,000."

Ashraf Ali M.A said: “We are proud to see another great retail addition for the growing community of loyal patrons in the smart and sustainable city of Dubai Silicon Oasis. Over the years of catering to different nationalities, we have seen the growing demand for internationally sourced products and speciality range based on food trends from around the world. It will be our continuous commitment to offer high-quality products at the most affordable prices in the market.”

To better support its online shopping operations and widen its reach, the 60,000 square feet state-of-the-art logistics centre will house top-rated facilities and smart warehousing devices that organise and store all product categories, from fresh and frozen foods to other non-grocery products. This fulfillment centre has temperature-controlled spaces and food preparation amenities for safe and hygienic food handling.

Ashraf Ali said: “We are proud to launch the Group’s third fulfillment centre in the world. This new logistics hub will definitely strengthen our regional operations with safe, convenient, and faster service in organising orders. We are also working hand in hand with our global contact centre in India for customer service support to better reach and serve our shoppers, as we expect a significant increase in the coming months.”

As part of LuLu’s expansion plans in Dubai this year, plans are afoot for three new hypermarkets in Satwa, Dubai South, and Mankhool. In other Emirates, various locations, such as Buteena and Samnan in Sharjah; Riyadh City, Shamkha, and Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, will expect new stores as well.

In the first quarter of 2021 (from January to March), the Group launched 10 new hypermarkets across the GCC and Far East, and celebrated its 200th store milestone with the opening of hypermarket in New Cairo, Egypt, along with UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. — business@khaleejtimes.com