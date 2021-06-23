Tier partners noon.com to promote sustainable mobility
Tier, the Berlin-based micro-mobility provider, has announced that it has inked a partnership with e-commerce platform, noon.com, as part of its wider mission to change mobility for good.
Tier aims to extend its services to a larger audience across the Middle East through its partnership with noon.com, where it will promote sustainable mobility by encouraging users to adopt alternative and eco-friendly modes of transportation.
As part of the collaboration between the two companies, noon.com will provide its ‘VIP customers’ with free minutes which can be availed through Tier’s mobile application. Similarly, Tier will be rewarding its customers for making the conscious choice by offering them discounts on different purchases made through noon.com. The e-commerce platform’s loyal customer base will only need to create a Tier account in order to avail this exclusive offer.
Amir Melad, GM of Tier Middle East, said: “Given the wide reach that both Tier and noon.com have in common, we believe that such a collaboration will motivate people to switch to more sustainable modes of transportation, which will not only help reduce CO2 emissions but also save them time and money over the long-run.”
