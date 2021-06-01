RAK, Estonia to collaborate on AI tech

Officials from the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently met with experts from the Republic of Estonia to discuss ways of reinforcing economic cooperation and the development of Artificial Intelligence technologies.

Mohamed Ali Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Ras al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Jaan Reinhold, ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the UAE met and discussed ways to reinforce the bilateral cooperation in business and investment sectors. The meeting of the two sides happened at the RAK Chamber of Commerce Headquarters, where experts discussed ways to enhance the development of digital services in a way that contributes to building advanced digital societies. They also explored investment opportunities in various sectors such as tourism, industry, agriculture, and commerce.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that enhancing the relations between the two sides will strengthen economic and investment cooperation. He noted that the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is keen to develop bilateral relations with several countries across the world, which shall contribute to the sustainable development of the emirate in various key sectors particularly the economic and investment sectors. He added that it is important to reinforce and invest in the distinct business ties with the Republic of Estonia to meet the ambitions of the business communities for both sides and to increase bilateral trade, and resolve the challenges that investors face.

Reinhold expressed his pleasure at the warm reception and affirmed his keenness to reinforce the partnership between both sides. He noted that the reinforcement of the bilateral relations with the UAE remains a priority for Estonia, and that he looked forward to more cooperation for building a better future together. He added that Estonia has a distinguished experience in the digital transformation for community, and that Estonia is a country where people don’t go to government offices, since all the necessary services are provided and finalized online.

Nele Leosk, ambassador-at-large for Digital Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Estonia, stressed the keenness of the information technology companies in the Republic of Estonia to have a presence in the region. She added that their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai shall be the beginning for fruitful cooperation, through which all parties shall tell the Estonia digital success story.

Anett Numa, the digital transformation advisor in Estonia, added that Estonia has leading experience in developing state-of-the-art digital government services, which has a positive effect on saving cost and time, and the same has been also achieved recently by the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah through strong steps to build modern digital services.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com