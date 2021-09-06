Investcorp acquires assets of MIR Limited
Investcorp Technology Partners (ITP), a European technology investor, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of all of the business and assets of MIR Limited, which operates innovative and award-winning payments platform and e-wallet solutions.
Founded in 2016, MIR Limited’s business is a fast-growing fintech business with more than one million registered users in 180 countries across the globe, including customers in the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada and the Netherlands. Its offering includes some of the world’s most innovative wearable contactless payment technology which integrates seamlessly with its popular e-wallet and ‘MasterCard’-branded prepaid debit cards.
Following completion of the acquisition by ITP, the business will continue to maintain its headquarters in the Isle of Man with further offices in seven countries. Israel Rosenthal, the founder of MIR Limited, will remain as CEO of the business.
Commenting on the investment, Georg Knoflach, MD of Investcorp Technology Partners, said: “MIR Limited’s strong product offering and capacity for innovation has positioned it at the forefront of ongoing advancements in payments. The acquisition marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership between Investcorp and the business as we look to position it as a leader in the sector. We see many exciting opportunities ahead – both organic and inorganic – and are looking forward to working with Mr. Rosenthal to take the business to the next stage in its development.”
Israel Rosenthal added: “We are delighted by ITP’s acquisition of the business. ITP bring a proven track record of investment success, expertise and global network in the payments and technology sectors which will help to realise the enormous growth potential for the business and I look forward to working with the ITP team.”
Following the acquisition, Gilbert Kamieniecky and Georg Knoflach will represent Investcorp on the board of the business.
Investcorp (through ITP) has established a market leading position of investing in lower mid-market technology companies with a specific focus on the Data/Analytics, IT Security and Fintech/Payment sectors.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Al Ansari exchange opens 200th outlet
The latest branch is the second branch of the company at Sahara... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Merger of Emaar Properties, Emaar Malls...
The move will reinforce Emaar Properties' position as Mena's largest... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Dubai: Emirates handles over 1.2 million...
Airline handled 3 times more passengers in July and August this year... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed to investors, special talents:...
'Our roots are Arab, our ambitions are global,' Sheikh Mohammed... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate
Lowest ever price to invest in Dubai real estate — same price... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Students who frequently use Metro, tram...
The initiative coincided with the start of the new academic year last ... READ MORE
-
News
No cash counters, staff: AI-powered store opens...
The store is equipped with 97 cameras that track every single product READ MORE
Jobs
Jobs alert: RTA hiring UAE citizens, expats; salary up to Dh50,000
5 September 2021
Government
UAE 'green visa' holders can sponsor sons till they are 25
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
New UAE visa reforms: All we know so far
5 September 2021
Year of the 50th
UAE Projects of the 50: First set of plans revealed
5 September 2021
News
New UAE visas, economic partnerships: 13 projects announced