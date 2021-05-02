Casio expands UAE presence, builds on online operations

Casio's partnership with 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons is an important milestone that will introduce a wide range of watches from Casio’s G-SHOCK brand

Casio has announced that it will be expanding its presence in the UAE by building on both its online and offline operations to get closer to its customers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Takashi Seimiya, managing director at Casio Middle East, highlighted what the new expansion will mean for fans of the G-SHOCK brand, along with what they can expect from the new partnership with 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons.

“G-SHOCK is one of Casio’s leading brands, not only in this region, but on a global level. The collection was born in 1983 and is fiercely competitive to date, thanks to the great reviews we’ve received from everyone, especially in the Middle East and Africa region. Our aim is to be closer to our customers, so our focus is on enhancing all their touch points, offline and online, and also making sure that we are giving them a seamless shopping experience,” said Takashi Seimiya.

Currently, Casio’s offline expansion in the UAE has been through its retail presence with local partner, Al Wifaq General Trading, several G-SHOCK stores, and a selective network of fashion, gadget and watch retailers.

“Online business expansion is another aspect which is getting more important for us,” Seimiya said. “We are enhancing our e-commerce through our extensive business partners network. Our aim is to make G-SHOCK available at the customer’s fingertips from the comfort of home. Partnerships and collaborations are part of the G-SHOCK culture, which is why the new partnership with 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons is such an important and remarkable milestone for us.”

The partnership introduces a wide range of watches from Casio’s G-SHOCK brand, including two exclusive editions, the GM-5600CX-4 and the GM-6900CX-4, which are available for purchase in 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons. Forthcoming local limited edition watches will be announced soon and available exclusively with specific retailers.

“We are eager to reach as many fans of the brand as possible, hence why we are constantly launching new products and innovating existing line-ups to cater to their needs,” Seimiya said. “We are expanding the G-SHOCK product line up, with unique and innovative technology and different colors. We want to diversify our range of products and appeal to the youth with local limited edition models. New patterns are being introduced this season such as camouflage, as well as innovative semi-transparent band material and metal cases. From 2020, we expanded on our line of resin watches, with material, color and innovative variations.”

Seimiya also spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic affecting supply chains and sales, with Casio Middle East also not being an exception. “We are driven by challenges and are keen on overcoming the Covid-19 crisis with all stake holders. Our main focus, moving forward, is to be closer to our customers and providing a seamless shopping experience, and I think that we are on the right path.”

Looking ahead, he added that fans of the G-SHOCK and BABY-G brands can expect to see more collaborations and limited edition releases that are the result of Casio constantly partnering up with talents from the region to bring in trendy and unique designs. Among the latest local Emirati collaborations in Dubai is the collaboration of G-SHOCK and UAE motocross champion Mohamed Al Baloushi, as well as a BABY-G collaboration with Nuna Atelier and Diaa Allam, a calligraphy artist.

