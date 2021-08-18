Cartlow partners with Blue Ocean Global to boost circular economy

Cartlow, a re-commerce and reverse logistics facilitator across the UAE & KSA, has partnered with Blue Ocean Global, in a move which is designed to streamline its product return flow, enhance conversion rate, and sustain a healthy inventory.

Blue Ocean Global is the authorised distributor of several global brands including Black & Decker, Gigaset, Motorola, NEC, Milagrow, and Godrej. Cartlow’s advanced reverse logistics platform will empower the global distributor to eliminate waste from its reverse supply chain and direct it into the hands of Cartlow’s customers.

Cartlow’s partnership with Blue Ocean Global will support the latter in sustaining a healthy inventory and an elevated value proposition by utilising the power of API integration and by helping the reverse inventory journey, starting from receiving the item, to refurbishing it until it reaches the last stage of selling on Cartlow.

In addition, the collaboration will allow both parties to have an even greater impact on decreasing waste from returned, open-box, and clearance products, by reselling them on Cartlow’s re-commerce platform, which has more than one million active users per month. Excess inventory is often discarded in large quantities, as the reselling of these items can be challenging. As such, the partnership between both entities is set to significantly improve Blue Ocean Global’s reverse inventory problems by helping with their sustainability and overall warehouse storage, whilst fuelling e-commerce growth in the region on a larger scale - a common goal for both entities.

“Our notable partnership with Blue Ocean Global will support them in achieving a more sustainable business model when it comes to stock and return management," said Mohammad Sleiman, founder and CEO at Cartlow. "Nowadays, leading distributors are rethinking the way they manage returned and overstock items, and we are here to assist them in achieving higher inventory recovery rates, improving warehouse utilisation capacity, all whilst reducing their overall handling costs.”

The agreement is also in line with Cartlow’s expanding market presence in the region, collaborating with leading distributors, retailers, and resellers after demonstrating its proven track record within the field of reverse logistics. Additionally, Cartlow’s innovative industry re-commerce platform operates with the goal of enhancing resellers, retailers, and distributors’ overall operational efficiencies through sustainable return management practices and sales channel capabilities.

Shahzad Ahmed, chairman and CEO of Blue Ocean Global, said: “We are proud to be associated with Cartlow, the leading re-commence and reverse logistics facilitator in the region. We look forward to building a fruitful long-term relationship with Cartlow and seeing both our businesses grow together. At Blue Ocean Global, we have a large stream of brands within the small domestic appliances, telecom, cookware and FMCG segments that continuously require efficient and regular stock and return management, and we believe Cartlow will assist us in optimizing such operations.”

Since its launch in 2019, Cartlow has helped resellers, retailers, and distributors across the region access hundreds of products at below wholesale market prices for used, refurbished, and liquidation products, such as; mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, home appliances, and many more items. Similarly, the re-commerce provider has also assisted B2B ventures in increasing their recovery value and facilitating the flow of their inventories faster than usual, enabling them to optimise their operations, reduce costs and eliminate product wastage.

