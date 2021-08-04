25% of Dubai buildings to be 3D printed by 2030

Dubai Municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities.

Dubai has taken a crucial step in realizing its goal of becoming a regional and global hub for 3D printing by announcing a decree to regulate the use of this game-changing technology.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decree No. (24) of 2021 regulating the use of 3D printing in the construction sector in the emirate.

Dubai Municipality is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the new decree. The legislation supports the emirate’s strategic target to ensure that 25 per cent of its buildings are constructed using 3D printing technology by 2030, a statement from the Media Office said.

“The decree, effective from its date of issuance, also aims to promote Dubai as a regional and global hub for the use of 3D printing technologies. Part of a broader plan to spur economic growth and promote adoption of advanced technologies in the emirate, the new legislation seeks to enhance efficiencies in construction projects, enhance the local industry’s competitiveness, reduce waste and attract leading companies in the sector to Dubai,” it said.

The global 3D printing market size, estimated at $16.54 billion in 2021, is projected to hit $34.8 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 22.5 per cent. Also known as additive manufacturing, the revolutionary technology is becoming popular with manufacturers. 3D printing process offers a range of advantages compared to traditional manufacturing methods. These include those related to design, time and cost, among others.

As per the new Dubai regulation, any entity seeking to conduct 3D printing activity in the sector must first register with Dubai Municipality and obtain a license before seeking further approvals from other authorities. “Real estate developers should also ensure that 3D printing related projects are executed only by contractors licensed for the activity by Dubai Municipality,” the statement said.

Dubai Municipality will promote the use of 3D printing in collaboration with government and non-government entities under the framework of the decree. To encourage the use of 3D printing in the construction sector, the municipality will create a consolidated list of incentives and facilities provided by both government and non-government entities.

The director general of Dubai Municipality will issue all the decisions necessary to implement this decree, which annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions, said the statement.

issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com