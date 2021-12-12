KyoChon opens first ever branch in Dubai

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers; Moon Byung-Jun, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea; Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Food and Beverage Division; and Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, at the opening of the first KyoChon restaurant in City Centre Deira

Dubai - As a strategic partner, Galadari Food and Beverage Division will be bringing the authentic and award winning Korean brand and experience to the region, starting with the brand’s first grand opening in Dubai

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 7:51 PM

Korea’s number one fried chicken brand, KyoChon, has officially opened its doors to the public at City Centre Deira, promising foodies an unforgettable dining experience.

Galadari Food and Beverage Division, a subsidiary of Galadari Brothers Group, had earlier in the year announced that it will be the Master Franchisee for KyoChon as part of its plans to launch into the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region. Founded in 1991, the Korean fried chicken brand boasts several international outlets in the USA, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. The restaurant opening in Dubai is the first time that the brand has entered the Middle East market.

The opening ceremony was attended by several high-level officials, and dignitaries, as well as fans of the brand. Foodies were treated to a number of games with prizes ranging from free meals to special coupons. In addition, the first 100 guests walked away with a year’s supply of free chicken.

Speaking on the brand’s entry into the UAE and Middle East region, Suhail Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, said that the UAE has cemented its place as a world class destination that attracts foodies from all around the world. “There is no shortage of delicious cuisines that can be found in restaurants across the UAE and we are certain that adding KyoCon to the mix will only serve to delight both residents and visitors.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-chairman of Galadari Brothers, explained that the Galadari Food and Beverage Division has strengthen its resolve to continue to bring new brands into the market that are in line with what customers are looking for. “There is a special moment when people sit down together for a delicious meal at their favourite restaurant and we are dedicated to making more of these special moments happen with the launch of KyoChon here in Dubai.”

In addition, Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, noted that the launch of the brand in the UAE comes at a remarkable time. “We are celebrating 50 years of the UAE and what better way to add to the excitement and love that we have for this country than by launching a beloved brand that brings family and friends together for a delicious meal.”

As a strategic partner, Galadari Food and Beverage Division will be bringing the authentic and award winning Korean brand and experience to the region, starting with the brand’s first grand opening in Dubai. KyoChon has plans to expand rapidly across the region. Through this partnership, the group will expand by entering nine countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and Morocco in Africa.

“We are extremely excited to be opening the first ever KyoChon in Dubai and the Middle East,” Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Food and Beverage Division, said at the opening of the restaurant in City Centre Deira .

Asked about what made the menu special, he replied: “We will be serving you only fresh chicken, and we use nothing but the finest ingredients so that you are assured an unforgettable taste that will win your heart and keep you coming back for more. It is simply too indulgent to rush. For all the people that have been waiting to try delicious Korean fried chicken in the UAE, this is your chance. Also, we have plans to expand KyoChon across the UAE and the MENA region so please stay tuned for more exciting news!”

