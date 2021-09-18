Winner named for Shein x 100K challenge
The judges picked the top five finalists through public voting.
Global fashion and lifestyle retailer Shein, hosted the first-ever Shein X 100K Challenge series this summer. The competition featured a star-studded panel of judges including Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons and Laurel Pantin.
Submitting their designs under the theme ‘Be Bold, Be You’, the challenge kicked-off with 30 bold designers. The judges picked the top five finalists through public voting. The UAE-based designer Armand received the first prize for Voters Choice Award.
Flaws of Couture was announced the winning designer on the globally streamed final series on September 13. The lucky winner took home a grand prize of $100,000 to start her own label. The top five finalists also had the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles for the finale and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be mentored by the judges (one on one) during the final challenge — Be You
The collection of the final winner Flaws of Couture will be showcased during the live broadcast of Shein FW21 on September 27. More than 50 Middle Eastern designers have signed an agreement to join the successful designer incubator Shein X programme.
