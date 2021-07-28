Tropicool plants 1,500 trees in the Amazon

Tropicool will plant a tree for every 10 litres of açaí sold worldwide as a part of this initiative

Tropicool Açaí and Superfruits, owned by partners Sheikh Mohamed Al Thani, Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani, Maurício Esteves and Caio Nabuco, replanted 1,500 native Amazonian seedlings and fruit trees, in the municipality of Mâncio Lima, state of Acre, Brazil.

The initiative was in partnership with SOS Amazonia, which aims to mitigate climate change through the reforestation of deforested areas in the region. These areas are the primary source of raw materials for Tropicool's products. The replanting represents the restoration of a hectare and a half of land (about 15,000 squared m).

Tropicool will plant a tree for every 10 litres of açaí sold worldwide as a part of this initiative. "We promise to return to the Amazon what it offers us as raw material, and which we work to take to the whole world," explains Sheikh Al Thani, member of the royal family of Sharjah, who was present at the planting.

Built on the concept 'Born to be Global', Tropicool was the innovative idea of the partners to transport açaí and to make it a global product, aiming at authenticity, healthiness and sustainability while they were studying together in Harvard. In February 2020, at 'Gulfood', the world's largest food fair, the products were presented for the first time in partnership with Apex-Brasil and the Arab Brazilian Chamber. The concept was built to take Amazon superfruits to the world, keeping their original flavour and not frozen, with food safety measures, which also includes packaging and formulation specifically designed for this.

Tropicool was born internationalised with its first operation in Dubai. It has a vision of ESG and strong pillars in innovation, sustainability, Brazilianness and healthiness, making it a dynamic brand. Later this year, they will be present at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The raw materials that are tropical fruits, the ‘superfruits’, açaí, mangoes and others to be launched come from certified producers who guarantee the export of sustainable, organic products.

In Dubai, you can find açaí carts or kiosks in Dubai Mall, Cove Beach, Ceasar Palace, Sofitel Obelisk, La Mer, at the Dubai Fountain in front of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, among others.