Record placements at BITS Pilani Dubai
Anticipation is high as the economy is opening up and job opportunities are being created in the region."
BITS Pilani has witnessed a strong growth of 46 per cent in the number of new recruiters offering jobs to its fresh graduates. Having collaborations with over 300 reputed companies comprising of 500 firms, MNCs, start-ups and others, the top organisations extending placement offers to the students this year include from Tanfeeth, Landmark Group, Aster Group, Aujan Coca Cola, Schindler Middle East, NeoBank, AAF International, Lamprell PLC, Omniclouds, Hira Industries, Petrochem, among others.
Srinivasan Madapusi, director, BITS Pilani, said: “The higher intake from e-commerce firms can be attributed to the change in market dynamics due to the pandemic, which has led to a surge in online retail and accelerated digital transformation. These businesses are not only amongst the current biggest employers, but their salary packages are also 30 per cent more than those offered by other industry sectors.”
Madapusi added, “We have had a fantastic year so far with 100 per cent internship placements, and now with 40 per cent campus placements already secured, 2021 looks very promising. Anticipation is high as the economy is opening up and job opportunities are being created in the region.”
-
KT Network
Earn dual degree in three years at CUC
The college further catalyses student experience at the university by offering guaranteed internships.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
New Regal Plus store in capital
With our strong heritage, we have become the preferred choice for sweet lovers.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
6thStreet unveils BTS campaign
6thStreet.com offers the latest fashion and lifestyle trends from 500+ international brands, delivering right to your doorstep.
READ MORE
-
KT Network
Sri Lanka opens for Indians
Sri Lankan Airlines will operate four weekly flights to Chennai, three to Mumbai, and one to Bengaluru under its new schedule
READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 984 Covid-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75.5 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Aston Martin joins Dubai Police...
The Vantage has a top speed of 314 km/hr READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explained: Covid rules for passengers flying to...
Effective tomorrow, vaccinated passengers wont need to quarantine on... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
Technology
WhatsApp introduces new feature to transfer chat history
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul