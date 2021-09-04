Record placements at BITS Pilani Dubai

Anticipation is high as the economy is opening up and job opportunities are being created in the region."

BITS Pilani has witnessed a strong growth of 46 per cent in the number of new recruiters offering jobs to its fresh graduates. Having collaborations with over 300 reputed companies comprising of 500 firms, MNCs, start-ups and others, the top organisations extending placement offers to the students this year include from Tanfeeth, Landmark Group, Aster Group, Aujan Coca Cola, Schindler Middle East, NeoBank, AAF International, Lamprell PLC, Omniclouds, Hira Industries, Petrochem, among others.

Srinivasan Madapusi, director, BITS Pilani, said: “The higher intake from e-commerce firms can be attributed to the change in market dynamics due to the pandemic, which has led to a surge in online retail and accelerated digital transformation. These businesses are not only amongst the current biggest employers, but their salary packages are also 30 per cent more than those offered by other industry sectors.”

Madapusi added, “We have had a fantastic year so far with 100 per cent internship placements, and now with 40 per cent campus placements already secured, 2021 looks very promising. Anticipation is high as the economy is opening up and job opportunities are being created in the region.”