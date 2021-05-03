- EVENTS
Floward supports charitable projects in Ramadan
Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination announced its support for the charitable project 'Blessings Program' aimed at distributing food baskets for people in need during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Floward donated over 100 baskets that include a wide range of essential food items, and its team helped to distribute baskets in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, and in preparation for Eid, Floward will donate 50 bundles containing clothing, toys and candy for orphans in the emirate as well.
Abdulaziz Al Loughani, Floward CEO, said: "We'd like to wish everyone a Ramadan Kareem and hopefully next year will be better for us all. Ramadan is a very special month around the world and is known for family gatherings and charitable acts, however, due to the pandemic, people were forced to stay apart and charitable activities have become limited. There is a large number of people who depend on charities each year and they need it this year more than ever. We at Floward, wanted to express our gratitude to our communities who play a large role in our success and lend a helping hand to those in need. We strongly believe in giving back to the communities where we operate and always work towards partnering with charities who work tirelessly all year long to help those in need."
Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region's most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages the last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.
