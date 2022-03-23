Investopia Summit, Crypto.com sign MoU

Brazil accounts for the largest share of GCC imports from Latin America.
Investopia Summit, launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, and in partnership with the World Government summit, announced a new world partnership through signing a memorandum of understanding with the cryptocurrency platform, Crypto.com.
Under this agreement, Crypto.com will be the exclusive global cryptocurrency trading platform partner of Investopia Summit that will be held on March 28 2022, as part of the World Government Summit, and alongside Expo 2020 Dubai. The agreement will enrich the summit’s discussions and workshops through media engagements and dialogue during its first edition.
The agreement was signed by Abdullah Ahmad Al Saleh, undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; and Stuart Isted, managing director, Middle East & Africa, Crypto.com.
Al Saleh said: “Investopia Summit, inaugural edition which is held as part of the World Government Summit 2022 activities, will discuss the current major economic transformations in the world, such as cryptocurrencies, and its impact on investors and the world markets, and the solutions that could help investors worldwide. Hence, this agreement with Crypto.com will lead to more rich and diverse discussions about solutions to the challenges facing the economies of the world.”
The UAE will organise and host the first edition of the Investopia summit on March 28 alongside Expo 2020 Dubai. It is one of the major strategic initiatives under the ‘Projects of the 50’ announced by the UAE Government last year.
Eric Anziani, chief operating officer, Crypto.com added: “We are delighted to be the exclusive partner of the Investopia Summit and be part of a critically important platform shaping the future of finance. We have a shared vision with Investopia on the transformational impact cryptocurrency can have globally, and as Crypto.com continues our mission to bring cryptocurrency to every wallet, our collaboration will be instrumental in achieving that.”
The inaugural edition of the Summit will witness the participation of intellectuals and industry experts as well as government officials, institutional investors, startup and SME leaders, social entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to share ideas, create opportunities, and promote future investments all over the world.
The World Government Summit 2022, is expected to be the largest gathering yet for more than 30 international organisations. This year’s summit will receive more than 4,000 global figures, government officials and specialists, aiming to discuss future of governments with more than 110 sessions and workshops attended by over 500 decision makers and thought leaders from all over the world.
