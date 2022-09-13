India: Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 billion in Gujarat chip project

GDP up 0.2% in July vs Reuters poll forecast 0.4%; Power generation falls 3.4% as tariffs surge; Higher costs also seen behind fall in construction; Economists see risk of recession
Vedanta Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $19.5 billion (1.54 trillion rupees) under a pact signed on Tuesday to set up a semiconductor project in Gujarat, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.
Reuters was first to report on Monday that the joint venture obtained subsidies — including on-capital expenditure and electricity — from Gujarat.
They plan to build separate units for semiconductor and display production near the western state's largest city, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said the venture would create more than 100,000 jobs, and the state was prepared to extend any support to the project, which it won in a close race with India's richest state, Maharashtra.
Foxconn is acting as the technical partner, while oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta is financing the project, as it looks to diversify into chip manufacturing.
Foxconn said in a statement that the state's infrastructure and the government's active support "increases confidence in setting up a semiconductor factory".
The Indian government has said it will expand incentives beyond an initial $10 billion plan for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as it aims to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips.
Vedanta is the third company to announce a chip plant location in India after international consortium ISMC and Singapore-based IGSS Ventures, which are setting up in the southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively.
ALSO READ:
GDP up 0.2% in July vs Reuters poll forecast 0.4%; Power generation falls 3.4% as tariffs surge; Higher costs also seen behind fall in construction; Economists see risk of recession
PD, a relatively small real estate player in Abu Dhabi, last year pulled a $350 million sukuk after its launch and ahead of pricing
Two entities will support tech startups in developing innovative technologies that directly address global climate change
The principles state the FSRA’s risk appetite and priorities for the sector, with each principle covering one of the key pillars of ADGM’s holistic approach
The Chamber's member exports and re-exports surge over 20 per cent year-on-year to hit Dh177 billion during the first eight months of 2022
The August output data from Platts came as oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by Covid-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe
The emirate is investing Dh10 billion to double the size of its manufacturing sector to Dh172 billion by 2031
Zero income tax, low tariffs, and ease of starting a business are among the factors that pushed the country's ranking