India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones: Bloomberg

Dual cut-out design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware will show when an app actively uses the device’s microphone or video camera
Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp to establish a joint venture to assemble Apple's iPhones in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
The venture would be the Indian salt-to-software group's latest push into technology manufacturing, as it taps Wistron's expertise in product development, supply chain and assembly, Bloomberg added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.
It wasn't immediately clear if Apple was aware of the talks, the report said.
The plan could result in the Tata group buying equity in Wistron's India operations, the two companies building a new assembly plant, or the execution of both moves together, the report added.
Although details of the deal are not finalised, the Tatas could end up with a share of Wistron's manufacturing business beyond smartphones as well, Bloomberg pointed out.
Apple, Tata Group and Wistron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
ALSO READ:
Dual cut-out design for the selfie camera and Face ID hardware will show when an app actively uses the device’s microphone or video camera
Galaxy Watch5 comes with 13 per cent larger battery and provides eight hours of sleep tracking with just eight minutes of charging, which is 30 per cent faster than Galaxy Watch4
Prices for new Galaxy Z foldable devices start at Dh3,799 and go up to Dh7,249
Messaging app will stop being supported on some Apple devices from October
New Monetization Experiences will be led by Pratiti Raychoudhury
Within 30 minutes of publication, users will be able to edit their tweets 'a few times'
New cloud data centre to be one of the US firm's biggest international projects
Tesla boss hopes allegations made by Peiter Zatko will bolster his case