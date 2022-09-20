India starts debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka

The first round was held on September 16 “in a cordial atmosphere". — File photo

By Reuters Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 9:07 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 9:08 PM

India said on Tuesday it had started bilateral discussions with Sri Lanka on restructuring the crisis-hit neighbour’s debt.

The first round was held on September 16 “in a cordial atmosphere” that showed India’s support for an early conclusion and approval of an International Monetary Fund loan programme for Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said. — Reuters