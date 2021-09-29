UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.
The UAE fuel price committee on Wednesday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2021.
Starting October 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.60 a litre, compared to Dh2.55 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.49 per litre, compared to Dh2.44 in September.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.42 a litre, up from Dh2.36 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.51 a litre, an increase from Dh2.38 in September.
-
