UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.

The UAE fuel price committee on Monday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2021.

Starting September 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.55 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.44 per litre, compared to Dh2.47 in August.

Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

September fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee. pic.twitter.com/qMVoZLhhvF — Emarat () (@EmaratOfficial) August 30, 2021

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.36 a litre, up from Dh2.39 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.38 a litre, a decrease from Dh2.45 in August.