Dubai: Half a million residences to be powered by clean energy from world's largest solar park

Dewa and Masdar sign an agreement to implement the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

The signing of an agreement between Dewa and Masdar. Photo: DMO

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 3:16 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 3:20 PM

An agreement signed on Wednesday will power over half a million residences in Dubai with clean energy. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and renewable energy firm Masdar signed an agreement to implement the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The project is the largest single-site solar park in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dh5.5-billion sixth phase will reduce carbon emissions by 2.36 million tonnes annually.

“The completion of all phases of this massive project is expected by 2030, with a total investment of Dh50 billion. Our goal is to achieve 100 per cent clean energy for Dubai by 2050,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

