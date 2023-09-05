UAE to plant 10 mangrove trees for every COP28 attendee

The new initiative shall reduce the environmental footprint of conference visitors — at the rate of absorbing one tonne of carbon for every 5,000 mangrove trees

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 12:48 PM

The UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) will not only bring crucial environmental talks to Dubai from November to December — it will literally make the UAE greener, too. Abu Dhabi authorities announced on Tuesday that 10 mangrove trees will be planted for every person attending COP28 at Expo City Dubai.

Led by the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency (EAD), the initiative called ‘Ghars Al Emarat’ will see mangroves planted using innovative methods, such as drone dispersal.

The new initiative shall reduce the environmental footprint of conference visitors, at the rate of absorbing one tonne of carbon for every 5,000 mangrove trees, according to Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary-general of EAD.

This, he said, highlights the UAE’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality.

Planting shall take place in the last quarter of the year, which is the “optimal period” for introducing this species into ideal coastal habitats.

The UAE Capital is home to 85 per cent of the country’s mangroves. Targetted areas include Marawah Marine Biosphere Reserve, Al Mirfa City, and Jubail Island, where native mangrove populations thrive.

“This initiative aims to support Goal 13 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to 'climate action', which calls for urgent measures to be taken to address climate change and its impacts," Al Dhaheri said.

"It also supports national initiatives including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 climate neutrality strategic initiative, which aligns with the UAE's goal of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030.”

Mangroves are among the most productive coastal ecosystems in the world and are, therefore, extremely important as they provide various ecological and economic services. Mangroves help mitigate the effects of climate change, as they absorb greenhouse gases and can store and sequester carbon.

In Abu Dhabi, the trees support a wide range of biodiversity that live in them. Mangroves also play an essential role in protecting neighbouring habitats such as seagrass beds and coral reefs from sedimentation, as well as helping to improve water quality and supporting ecotourism activities.

Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, said: “Building a resilient, net-zero future depends on halting nature loss and restoring our natural ecosystems. Nature-based solutions, including those involving mangroves, have the potential to supply over a third of our climate mitigation needs and build resilience to the effects of climate change. I welcome this EAD-led initiative which both raises awareness and takes action to restore and protect mangroves in the UAE.”