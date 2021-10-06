Emirati jewellery designers shine at WJMES with unique designs

The 48th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), the Mena region’s largest specialised jewellery and watch trade fair, has witnessed the participation of a record number of Emirati designers.

Around 14 Emirati jewellery designers are at the event to showcase their latest innovative collections of gold and diamond jewellery and unique designs under the “Emirati Goldsmiths” platform. The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry has allocated the space at the exhibition, as part of its continuous efforts to support entrepreneurs and youth projects and promote them in all exhibitions.

The strong presence of the Emirati companies alongside international exhibitors and the unique innovations provided by Emirati designers reflects the level of development and progress of the local gold and jewellery industry, stated Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, chairman of the SCCI.

He pointed out that the “Emirati Goldsmiths” platform launched by the SCCI several years ago clearly reflects its commitment to supporting the entrepreneur sector and SMEs owners.

"The WJMES is an important platform to support Emirati exhibitors and designers and all those working in this sector, whether at the level of the emirate of Sharjah or the country. It gives them the space to stand out with their brands and hand-made designs, let alone the incentives provided by the exhibition to support companies," said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Mona Al Suwaidi, who is in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, said that the WJMES is a perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs and designers to get acquainted with the requirements of the local and global markets. They can also learn about the latest global trends in the gold industry and exchange experiences with jewellery designers from everywhere in the world.

She noted that this year's platform includes for the first time introductory workshops on the art and craft of making jewellery.

Khadija Al-Salami, an Emirati designer who is the first artist to design modern shenaf inspired by the traditional shenaf in Emirati gold, said: "This is my fourth participation in the exhibition. My collection includes unique pieces of Emirati designs inspired by Emirati heritage.

Azza Rashid, another Emirati Designer who is taking part in the event for the first time pointed out that SCCI's support for young Emirati designers has ignited my spirit to dive into the jewellery industry. She noted that her collection is a combination of traditional Emirati designs and Italian designs.

The event is being organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and runs until October 9, 2021.

business@khaleejtimes.com