These jobs in UAE offer highest salaries; earn up to Dh1.7m a year
A look at the top sectors and the salaries on offer.
A new survey has revealed that HR consultants, legal managers, finance and business analysts as well as managing directors are in high demand in the UAE.
The UAE Salary Guide 2021, released by global specialised staffing firm Robert Half on Monday, reflects how much salary these high-demand jobs can offer to employees in UAE.
Since credit flow and financial planning are key components for business survival, the majority of in-demand jobs for the accounting and finance sector are for senior roles.
In the financial services sector, demand for executives in private equity and trading will grow in the months ahead as economic activity is expected to pick up.
Technology is also one of the hottest sectors as firms push for digital transformation, especially after Covid-19. The most in-demand roles will be those which focus on cybersecurity and data analytics. Professionals in this category can expected to earn between $20,000 to $40,000, depending on the experience.
In the human resources and administration department, demand for digital skills within the admin, HR and business support functions has increased over the years and now reached tipping point.
In the legal sector, professionals will start to see increased demand from companies in the technology, data protection and cybersecurity space as they quickly adapt their offerings and terms of service to meet remote working needs. Robert Half's research suggested that bilingual (English and Arabic) candidates are the most desirable in the current hiring market as are those with a UK or US educational background.
Here is the list of jobs and salaries, courtesy Robert Half (annual salary in USD):
