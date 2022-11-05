Dubai's Emirates to showcase its latest four class A380 at the Bahrain International Airshow

Airline’s Flight Training Academy will also participate with Embraer Phenom 100EV jet

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 3:17 PM

Emirates will be displaying its four-class Airbus A380 aircraft at the sixth edition of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2022, taking place 9-11 November 2022. While the A380 will definitely make a huge splash, the much smaller Emirates Flight Training Academy’s Embraer Phenom 100EV jet will also at the show and instructors will be on hand to provide tours of the training aircraft.

This is the third time that Emirates is bringing the world’s largest commercial aircraft to the Bahrain Airshow. At the last edition, the aircraft attracted 11,000 visitors who experienced its latest interior cabins and innovations. This year, visitors will be able to check out the A380’s latest products including refreshed cabins, its popular newest generation OnBoard Lounge and Shower Spa, as well as the airline’s much talked about Premium Economy Class cabin.

The Emirates A380 Premium Economy cabin on display offers 56 seats in a 2-4-2 cabin layout. Each seat has a generous pitch of up to 40-inches, is 19.5 inches wide, and comfortably reclines 8 inches with ample room to stretch out. Seats are furnished with cream-coloured leather, and include fine stitching and a wood panel finishing similar to Business Class. Each seat is designed to provide maximum comfort and generous space, supported with 6-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests. For entertainment, each seat has a 13.3" screen, one of the largest in its class, for customers to enjoy Emirates’ award-winning ice. Seats also include easily accessible in-seat charging points, a wide dining table and side cocktail table. Emirates Premium Economy is located at the front of the main deck, with 3 lavatories dedicated to customers.

Emirates will also be displaying its Embraer Phenom 100 training aircraft, utilised by the Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA). Located near Dubai World Central (DWC) airport and spread over an area the size of 200 football fields, it is one of the most advanced flight training facilities in the world. Besides ground school, simulators and cadet accommodation, the academy also boasts of a 1,800m dedicated runway and an independent air traffic control tower. The Phenom 100EV is one of five such aircraft in EFTA’s fleet, which also includes 22 Cirrus SR22 G6. The Phenom 100EV features state-of-the-art avionics and the industry’s first-ever touchscreen glass flight deck designed for light turbine aircraft, providing graphical flight planning training for cadets.

Emirates is the largest operator of Airbus A380 aircraft in the world, with close to 80 aircraft presently in active service flying to 37 destinations in 25 countries, with more cities set to receive the double-decker by the end of 2022. Emirates will retrofit more than 120 aircraft with Premium Economy seats starting this month as part of a $2 billion investment in the onboard experience, which also includes elevated dining options and more sustainable choices.

Emirates has been serving Bahrain since 2000, and currently operates three flights a day between Dubai and Bahrain International Airport. Emirates has operated its flagship A380 to Bahrain several times to mark different occasions, including the Kingdom’s National Days.