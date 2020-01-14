Dubai to get world's tallest hotel; check out the photos

It is likely to be completed in 2023.

Dubai will retain the crown of being home to the world's tallest hotel as the emirate will witness the opening of Ciel Tower in 2023.

The emirate, known as city of the 21st century for its smart buildings and glitzy towers, boasts of being home to the world's tallest hotel, the Gevora, located on Sheikh Zayed Road with a height of 356.3 metres. Interestingly, Dubai is also home to the world's six tallest hotels – JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Tower 1, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Tower 2, Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, Burj Al Arab and Emirates Tower 2.

Out of the top 100, the 12 tallest hotels are located in Dubai. Currently, there are seven mixed-use skyscrapers under construction across Dubai which will boast heights of above 309 metres, according to Skyscraper Center data.

Opened in 1999, Dubai's Burj Al Arab was the first hotel from Dubai to be become the world's tallest hotel at its completion with a height of 321 metres.

Designed by architect firm Norr and developed by The First Group, Ciel Tower will be the tallest hotel upon its completion in 2023 with a height of 360 metres. Located in Dubai Marina, the hotel will house 1,042 suites upon completion.