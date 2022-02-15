Dubai Hills Mall to enhance consumer shopping experience

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 5:38 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 5:40 PM

Dubai Hills Estate, a first of its kind destination and master development of Emaar, has announced the upcoming opening of its eagerly anticipated Dubai Hills Mall, the new shopping, dining and entertainment destination located at the heart of the leafy enclave of Dubai Hills Estate. The mall is expected to attract incredible fanfare from Dubai residents who are excited to experience the city’s latest shopping and lifestyle hub.

The two-level Dubai Hills Mall features an inimitable selection of retail, dining, and entertainment concepts. With the unveiling of Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate brings a world-class leisure and entertainment brand portfolio that includes one-of-a-kind experiences.

Guests can relish movie-going fun in one of Roxy Cinemas’ spacious seats and enjoy the latest blockbusters in an unrivalled ambience or alternatively spend hours at Adventure Park, the state-of-the-art park with over 11 unique experiences offering the ultimate fun and thrills for kids, teenagers, and the whole family to enjoy, presented by Emaar Entertainment. Also, by Emaar Entertainment, adrenaline enthusiasts can gear up for the ride of their lives with The Storm coaster, the record-breaking, incredible rollercoaster experience located inside Dubai Hills Mall.

Complementing the region’s eclectic and diverse culture, Dubai Hills Mall will also provide guests with unmatched culinary experiences, featuring restaurants and cafes located within a chic and vibrant setting. From acclaimed international concepts to beloved home-grown brands, guests will indeed be spoilt for choice.

At Dubai Hills Mall, customers will shop from categories including the best in apparel, eyewear, watches, footwear, cosmetics and fragrances, sportswear, jewellery, handbags, electronics, home décor, and much more. The friendly neighbourhood hypermarket and one-stop-shop for freshness, quality, and value, Géant, will also anchor Dubai Hills Mall with an incredible array of products that customers have grown to know and love.

The new centrepiece Dubai Hills Mall will provide the convenience of proximity for Dubai Hills Estate’s residents, a new destination for the wider Dubai community and a stunning new attraction for the millions of tourists who visit the UAE each year.

Strategically located near the Dubai Hills Estate Park, Dubai Hills Mall is easily accessible from Downtown Dubai, Emirates Hills, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches and other nearby communities via Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Street. Additionally, residents can rest assured that their every need will be taken care of as the mall comes fitted out with over 7,000 parking spaces that are conveniently located within the massive parking complexes on site.

From in-store events and pop-up displays to a wide variety of entertaining events and activities, the Dubai Hills Mall will come alive each week with exclusive experiences. Guests can explore the upcoming events and plan their next adventure by keeping an eye on the Instagram page @dubaihillsmall.

Dubai Hills Mall is indeed poised to be the city’s most exciting retail, lifestyle and entertainment destination and guests can look forward to making unforgettable memories. — business@khaleejtimes.com