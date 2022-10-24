Dorota Goldpoint launches latest product in Dubai

On October 10, Dorota Goldpoint launched her new product – men’s t-shirt made from the Outlast® fabric technology. The launch took place at the head office of Dorota Goldpoint in Dubai.
Outlast® is a special technology used and developed for Nasa. Outlast® was worn by astronauts because it was the only material available that could provide comfort in demanding conditions of outer space.
That’s why t-shirts can be worn individually, under e.g., Kandora or under any clothing providing great comfort at any time and any place, but especially during leisure time.
The Outlast® technology is patented and the collection she offer is certified.
Advantages of Outlast® technology:
Equalizes the temperature – increases thermal comfort
Outlast® microcapsules absorb and store excess heat – prevent overheating
Gives off stored heat – prevents cooling
Dynamically stabilizes – works 24 hours a day
Fulfils its functions in extreme conditions – unique
Structure not visible to the naked eye – does not change the appearance of the final product
Dorota Goldpoint brand is bringing the technology back to earth, back to customers.
Among the invited guests were Sheikh Suhail Al Maktoum, who tried the product for himself and was very pleased, Mohammed Al Harmi - Senior Director Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Cezariusz Lesisz - Chairman of Industrial Development Agency JSC and Dorota Goldpoint's business partner - Reem Beljafla.
