Canada-based ‘Ace’ immigration law firm to set up Dubai office

Company sees surge in demand for business migration in the GCC, predicts a 1,000 UAE and Saudi-based entrepreneurs and start-ups signing business collaborations with the Canadian partners.

Ontario-based Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions, a leading business immigration firm based in Canada, announced its expansion plans into Middle East based out of Dubai.

The company sees surge in demand for business collaboration in North America, predicts over 1,000 UAE and Saudi-based entrepreneurs and startups a year signing up with companies in Canada. Business tie-ups will boost investment volume and business activities between Canada, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Growing Immigration Market Post Covid-19

According to Astute Analytics in past five years, revenues from investment migration programmes more than tripled. The global investment migration services market size is estimated to experience a growth to CAGR around 5 per cent during the forecast period 2021-2027. The growth is attribute to the greater and urgent need for mobility due the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, freeze in economic activities and health concerns.

The UAE is Canada’s largest export market in the Middle East and North Africa and Canadian merchandise exports to the UAE reached a record of $1.6 billion in 2017. Canada has a large pavilion at Expo 2020. A 1,200-square-metre Canada Pavilion for Expo 2020 in Dubai will feature architectural elements to symbolize the strong cultural ties between Canada and the UAE. It reflects growing bilateral relations.

A research study about Entrepreneurship and Startup Migration Trends in Middle East 2021 by Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions is currently under way. The findings will be revealed at Ace’s launch in Dubai in September-end 2021, a day before Expo 2020 kicks off on October 1, 2021.

Expo 2020 Opportunity

Earnest & Young (EY) in its ‘The Economic Impact of Expo 2020 Dubai’ Report forecasted that the Expo will boost UAE economy with a sizeable yield of $33 billion (Dh122.6 billion) investments that will create 905,200 new full-time jobs and 1.5 per cent contribution to UAE GDP in a short span of six month running of the mega event. Over 26 million combined visitors – in-person and virtually from the comfort of their homes who will participate through online channels.

Shahrukh Zohaib, a Canadian barrister and managing partner of Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions, said: “UAE is on the recovery path and has a promising future backed by its handling of Covid-19 crisis and country-wide vaccination drive. Dubai is still the hub of commerce, trade, business and a favourite destination for international investors. We have noticed there is a pent-up desire in Middle Eastern investors to expand and capitalize on Canadian and North America markets.”

Ace specialises in Entrepreneur Work Permit coded as C11, which falls under Canada’s International Mobility Program (IMP). To qualify for it, an applicant needs show an investment of $150,000 – $200,000 in his bank along with a viable business plan. Rest of the work is completed by his immigration consultancy firm.

“Here comes the Ace to put each case and application on right track so that the investors do not face rejections due to the improper handling of the immigration case file, missing documents and lack of knowledge about business migration processes. We have seen 90 per cent of case rejections are due the improper submission by applicants or their representatives. Ace will be the only immigration company in the UAE which will be headed by a team of three expert Canadian national lawyers and has the highest success rate in the UAE.,” Shahrukh concluded. — business@khaleejtimes.com