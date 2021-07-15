Blue Ocean launches Black+Decker cookware range in Middle East

Global non-stick cookware products market is growing at 4.1 per cent CAGR and is expected to touch $28.1 billion in 2026.

Blue Ocean Global Group, a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate that represents some of the world’s best-performing Small domestic appliances, Telecom, Electronics, and Lifestyle accessories as master distributors, has been licensed by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. to distribute products in its cookware range under the Black+Decker brand for the GCC.

Blue Ocean Global Group is all set to launch the new Black+Decker cookware range and which will be available all key online channels and major hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc is a $14.4 billion (Dh52.84 billion), purpose driven organisation. Its products are sold in more than 60 countries. The licensing of the Black+Decker brand for cookware to Blue Ocean Global Group will support the Black+Decker presence in the Region and benefit from the large distribution network of Blue Ocean Global Group.

This marks a new direction and a completely new chapter for Blue Ocean Global Group, one of the Major distributors of small domestic appliances, Telecom, Electronics and Life Style Accessories products. This marks the company’s entry into the cookware range.

“For the last eight years since we started our business, we have been distributing products owned and manufactured by international brands – consumer electronics, electrical and home appliances. We have now entered a new phase of Brand Licensee and distribute it to the consumers through a large network of retail & online channels that we work with,” Shahzad Ahmed, chairman and chief executive officer of Blue Ocean Global Group.

“Soon consumers in the Middle East will see a large range of Black+Decker cookware being offered to them, such as Frypans, Casserole. Sauce Pan, Kadai, (wokpan) Cookware sets in various size and many more. All this will be available at an affordable price point. Black+Decker has been a household name all over the world and for decades, it has been part of our everyday life. With more than $1billion (Dh3.67 billion) in annual sales across the world, Black+Decker has reinforced its position in the home appliances and cookware manufacturing in the world in recent years.”

Blue Ocean Global Group distributes more than 1,000 products to omnichannel partners and 300 retailers across 40 countries. It’s distribution strength capabilities made the the most sustainable player in the consumer appliances market in this region.

Parmesh Venkateswaran General Manager of Black & Decker Middle East, said: “Blue Ocean Global Group’s growing network is helping us increase our market share in all the major appliances segments and despite the Covid19 crisis, the business is continuously growing to our satisfaction.” — business@khaleejtimes.com