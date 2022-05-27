Bedu appoints Maha Abouelenein to board of advisors

The WEF hosted the expert dialogue titled “Transitioning to a green Middle East,” on the collaborative action Middle East leaders must take to navigate between net-zero ambitions and socioeconomic realities.
Business23 hours ago
Bedu announced the appointment of Maha Abouelenein to its board of advisors on Friday, who will look over the company’s strategy and communications.
Maha is an entrepreneur and founder of Digital & Savvy, a strategic communication consulting firm with offices in the USA and Dubai. A senior executive with 28 years of global communications experience, she has advised large corporates, high-growth tech startups, governments, and high-net-worth individuals on strategic communications and brand positioning. Maha is American Egyptian and brings her East-West perspective to the table.
Maha has been instrumental in telling stories for organisations such as Google and Netflix, and built her reputation as one of the top communications consultants in the Middle East advising heads of state and big regional brands like Careem and Orascom. Her entry into the Web3 space came from serving Gary Vaynerchuk, launching VeeFriends and supporting their communications, along with playing a key role with the team that put together VeeCon, the NFT superconference which is considered the flagship event for the industry. She also advises VaynerNFT and other artists bring their NFT projects to the market.
In her new role with Bedu, Maha will be responsible for strategic business development and communications strategy for both Bedu Labs and Bedu World, within the MENA region and beyond. She will contribute to Bedu’s corporate strategy as a Board Advisor and work closely with the founders and the management team to rapidly build and and enhance Bedu’s position and exposure.
“The Web3 universe is just getting started, and I am excited to be a part of Bedu’s story and look forward to reaching great milestones with the team,” she said. “Together, we are going to forge a new digital age – of NFTs, virtual identities, digital ownership and the metaverse. We are building the future from the ground up.”
“We are delighted to have Maha join our team,” said Misha Hanin, co-founder and executive board member, futurist at Bedu. “We are creating the next digital frontier at BEDU, and her ability to tell a story in just the right way to pique people's interest will further strengthen our position as a leader in the Web3 space.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
