National Bonds signs MoU with EIBFS

The Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies (EIBFS) and National Bonds have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand knowledge exchange and support National Bonds’ Emiratization Talent Development Initiatives.

Jamal Al Jassmi, GM of EIBFS and Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, group CEO at National Bonds, signed the strategic partnership agreement in the presence of senior management representatives of EIBFS and National Bonds.

Under the terms of the MoU, the two entities are mandated to work collaboratively to develop and implement learning solutions and curate focused learning programs and certifications for National Bonds officials across various departments. In doing so, the synergies aim to boost National Bonds’ Emiratization Talent Development Initiatives and improve access to various committees and events. Furthermore, the two entities are to work together on similar initiatives of mutual interest in the learning and development space.

Speaking about the agreement, Jamal Al Jassmi said: “We are pleased to partner with National Bonds to give its UAE national staff an edge in this fast-growing industry. Through hands-on learning opportunities and curated learning modules tailored to meet their unique requirements, the National Bonds team is set to benefit from enhanced understanding and know-how of their job functions while also building expertise in complementary areas.”

He added: “At EIBFS, we are committed to improving the knowledge, skills and aptitude of financial professionals in the UAE. Through our annual training programs, we seek to cover functional skills and soft skills development courses in banking and business-related subjects that can offer immense value to the National Bonds team in better serving its customers.”

“At National Bonds, we believe in creating future leaders and employee empowerment for sustainable business growth and success. We are confident that our partnership with EIBFS will lead to positive employee retention resulting in dedication to understand and serve our customers better,” added Mohammed Qasim Al Ali.

“This partnership is well-aligned with the vision of the UAE government to empower UAE nationals with the necessary resources to advance their careers. Over the years, we have inducted regular development initiatives to keep our employees motivated; however, this strategic alliance is will introduce a high-impact training program to meet the organization’s goals, employees’ aspirations and overall, a thriving nation,” he said.

business@khaleejtimes.com