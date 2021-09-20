UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
Sharjah-based airline rolls out special one-way fares to 11 Indian destinations.
Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia has rolled out a special offer for passengers flying to India.
Starting from Dh300 to Dh600 one-way fare, the scheme is available for 11 Indian cities.
Air Arabia and Pakistani group to launch budget airline 'Fly Jinnah'
Flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi cost Dh300 one-way.
Those flying to Calicut and Chennai will have to pay Dh310.
Other destinations on the list are Trivandrum (Dh320), Ahmedabad (Dh350), Coimbatore (Dh398), Bangalore (Dh450) and Goa (Dh600), all inclusive, one-way fares.
Flying to UAE
Passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka travelling on e-visas will need to show Covid-19 vaccination records when flying to Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, Air Arabia said earlier this month.
All passengers arriving in these two emirates with the newly issued e-visas must register with the ICA prior to their departure, the airline added. (Click here for the detailed report)
-
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to...
Sharjah-based airline rolls out special one-way fares to 11 Indian... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE achieves 62 per cent hotel occupancy rate in...
Domestic tourism accounted for 30 per cent of the total number of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taiwan’s foreign minister condemns...
Chinese customs authorities announced earlier Saturday that they... READ MORE
-
Finance
Covid exacerbates money laundering risks: CBUAE
The Central Bank of the UAE said on Sunday that the Covid-19 pandemic ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Top 5 holiday destinations for...
86% residents plan international vacations as Covid curbs ease, a... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to...
Sharjah-based airline rolls out special one-way fares to 11 Indian... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Line-up of stars for grand...
Get ready to be starstruck: Andrea Bocelli, Ellie Goulding and... READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: How to report, block annoying marketing...
DED posts video that details the simple steps you can take to report... READ MORE
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
11 votes | 20 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies