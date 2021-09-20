UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India

Sharjah-based airline rolls out special one-way fares to 11 Indian destinations.

Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia has rolled out a special offer for passengers flying to India.

Starting from Dh300 to Dh600 one-way fare, the scheme is available for 11 Indian cities.

Flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi cost Dh300 one-way.

Those flying to Calicut and Chennai will have to pay Dh310.

Other destinations on the list are Trivandrum (Dh320), Ahmedabad (Dh350), Coimbatore (Dh398), Bangalore (Dh450) and Goa (Dh600), all inclusive, one-way fares.

Flying to UAE

Passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka travelling on e-visas will need to show Covid-19 vaccination records when flying to Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, Air Arabia said earlier this month.

All passengers arriving in these two emirates with the newly issued e-visas must register with the ICA prior to their departure, the airline added. (Click here for the detailed report)