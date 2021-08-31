UAE travel: Vaccinated passengers from India, Pakistan can fly to Sharjah, says Air Arabia

All passengers arriving in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah with newly issued e-visas must register with the ICA.

Passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka travelling on e-visas will need to show Covid-19 vaccination records when flying to Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, Air Arabia said on Tuesday.

All passengers arriving in these two emirates with the newly issued e-visas must register with the ICA prior to their departure, the airline added.

Fully vaccinated residents from these countries will also be allowed, provided they are travelling 14 days after taking the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE. They will also need to present a vaccination certificate, as well as the green status on the Alhosn app.

Residents of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and other northern emirates must register on the ICA website, while Dubai residents must register on the GDRFA platform before travelling.

All vaccinated and non-vaccinated medical personnel working in the UAE, including doctors, nurses and technicians, can also enter, the airline said.

Education sector staff, including teachers of universities, colleges, schools and institutes; students currently studying in UAE; humanitarian cases who have valid visas (for family reunion); government staff of federal and local entities; Golden Visa holders, and diplomats can also enter, irrespective of their vaccinated status, the airline said.

Passengers who are travelling from these countries and at the moment are in a 14-day quarantine in another country will need to register with the UAE authorities.

In case passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka are currently in a 14-day quarantine at a third country and wish to travel before the quarantine period is over, they need to register with the relevant UAE authorities.