Air Arabia and Pakistani group to launch budget airline 'Fly Jinnah'

The low-cost carrier will fly domestic and international routes

UAE budget carrier Air Arabia has announced their decision to launch 'Fly Jinnah', a new Pakistan-based low-cost airline.

The airline will be a joint venture between Air Arabia and Lakson Group, a Pakistani business conglomerate.

'Fly Jinnah' will initially be based in Karachi, serving a range of domestic routes across Pakistan and then will expand its route network internationally.

Work on securing the Air Operating Certificate (AOC) - which allows the airline to start operating - will commence shortly. More details about the launch date, fleet, and destination network will be announced soon.

According to IATA, the air transport industry is estimated to support US$3.3 billion of Pakistan's GDP. In total, one per cent of the country’s GDP is supported by inputs to the air transport sector and foreign tourists arriving by air.

Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Lakson Group, said: “We are excited to partner with Air Arabia in launching Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. 'Fly Jinnah' will serve Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and will play a constructive role in contributing to the nation’s economic growth.”

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted at Air Arabia Group to partner with Lakson Group on this joint venture to launch Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. We are confident that 'Fly Jinnah' will add value to the air transport sector of Pakistan and directly contribute to the local economy through job creation and the development of travel and tourism sector.”