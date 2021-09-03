Air Arabia and Pakistani group to launch budget airline 'Fly Jinnah'
The low-cost carrier will fly domestic and international routes
UAE budget carrier Air Arabia has announced their decision to launch 'Fly Jinnah', a new Pakistan-based low-cost airline.
The airline will be a joint venture between Air Arabia and Lakson Group, a Pakistani business conglomerate.
'Fly Jinnah' will initially be based in Karachi, serving a range of domestic routes across Pakistan and then will expand its route network internationally.
Work on securing the Air Operating Certificate (AOC) - which allows the airline to start operating - will commence shortly. More details about the launch date, fleet, and destination network will be announced soon.
According to IATA, the air transport industry is estimated to support US$3.3 billion of Pakistan's GDP. In total, one per cent of the country’s GDP is supported by inputs to the air transport sector and foreign tourists arriving by air.
Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Lakson Group, said: “We are excited to partner with Air Arabia in launching Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. 'Fly Jinnah' will serve Pakistan’s travel and tourism sector and will play a constructive role in contributing to the nation’s economic growth.”
Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “We are delighted at Air Arabia Group to partner with Lakson Group on this joint venture to launch Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier. We are confident that 'Fly Jinnah' will add value to the air transport sector of Pakistan and directly contribute to the local economy through job creation and the development of travel and tourism sector.”
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban likely to announce new government on...
The group face enormous challenge of shifting gears from insurgent... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air Arabia, Pakistan group to launch 'Fly Jinnah' ...
The low-cost carrier will fly domestic and international routes READ MORE
-
Europe
British PM Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse of ...
Players were targeted with monkey chants during the match which... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE sends plane to Afghanistan with urgent food,...
UAE is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees and providing them with... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Air Arabia and Pakistani group to launch budget...
The low-cost carrier will fly domestic and international routes READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 50,057 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The total doses administered now stand at 18.3 million. READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Police smash international drug ring
Authorities urge members of the public not to respond to any messages ... READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
2 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla