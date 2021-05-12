UAE airlines' flights to Tel Aviv not disrupted due to Israel-Palestine situation

Airlines are monitoring the situation closely.

UAE -based airlines on Wednesday said they are operating as per schedule to Tel Aviv despite escalating violence between Israel and Palestine.

Currently, two UAE carriers - Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and budget carrier flydubai operate direct flights to Israel.

Emirates has not yet started flights to Israel.

“Currently, our flights are operating as per our normal schedule from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv. However, we are monitoring the situation closely,” an Etihad spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

On October 19, 2020, Etihad became the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Israel.

UAE to host Arab Union meeting over Israel situation

The historic flight followed the normalisation of diplomatic ties between the two nations after the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel in Washington DC on September 15, 2021.

Etihad launched daily scheduled flights to Tel Aviv from March 28.

A flydubai spokesperson also said that there was no disruption of flights to Israel.

The first scheduled commercial flight operated by flydubai from Dubai International (DXB) landed at Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on November 26, 2020. It had announced 14 flights a week, offering a double daily service between Dubai International and Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com