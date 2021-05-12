MENA
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss situation in Israel

Wam/Abu Dhabi
Filed on May 12, 2021
AFP

Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab parliaments.


The UAE will host a virtual emergency meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.

The meeting will include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab parliaments, and a closing statement.




