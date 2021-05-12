- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss situation in Israel
Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab parliaments.
The UAE will host a virtual emergency meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.
The meeting will include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab parliaments, and a closing statement.
-
MENA
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss...
Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi imposes 7-day quarantine for unvaccinated...
The Institutional quarantine expenses will be added to airfare. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted ...
UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend to mark the occasion. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Photos: Bahraini Prince, Royal Guard team scale...
12 members of the Bahrain Royal Guard reached the top of the world's... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss...
Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not...
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India records highest death toll so far
Death toll surpasses previous highest with 4,205 deaths recorded on... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr prayer timings across the UAE
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers. READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE
11 May 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian woman killed in Israel blast