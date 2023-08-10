New Saudi airline Riyadh Air, Atlético de Madrid, announce multi-year partnership

The emirate surpassed its pre-pandemic tourist figures, reaching 8.55 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to 8.36 million in 2019
New Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air and Spanish soccer club Atlético de Madrid announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement in a joint statement on Thursday.
As part of the deal, Riyadh Air will become the main sponsor of the Spanish club.
"This partnership means a great opportunity to offer better experiences to our fans around the world and I am confident that this alliance with Riyadh Air will take our club to new heights," Atlético de Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil said in the statement.
The statement cited Riyadh Air's Chief Executive Tony Douglas as saying "with this agreement we are once again surprising the world as we move towards our inaugural flight in 2025."
The statement did not give the value of the sponsorship deal.
Riyadh Air, which will start flights in 2025, is owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).
ALSO READ:
The emirate surpassed its pre-pandemic tourist figures, reaching 8.55 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to 8.36 million in 2019
History provides Human Resources professionals with a treasure trove of knowledge that can be applied to modern-day challenges
The taxable person should assess the status of investment in the share or capital of juridical person to adopt the proper tax position, and tax the related income accordingly
Abu Dhabi-based company would acquire a 30% equity stake in Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Baku
The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023
'We won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too': X social media platform boss
Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
IIJS Premiere 2023, now in its 39th edition, promises to be the largest gathering of domestic and international buyers, offering Indian jewellery manufacturers a platform to connect with retailers and explore product design and demand trends